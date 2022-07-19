It was enough to sway my vote for Natasha Hill for the U.S. House to hear that Lisa Brown, who ran for this seat in 2018, was enthusiastically endorsing her. But meeting and talking with Natasha did even more; she earned my commitment of time and energy to help ensure that she’s the Democrat on the ballot in November.
I’ve been proud to spend the last few months supporting Team Natasha because I think Hill’s personal and professional experiences, her deep ties to this district as a fourth-generation Eastern Washingtonian, and her ability to listen to and connect with our residents will bring the change in representation that the 5th District needs. As a former candidate myself for the Washington Senate, I know how hard it is to run in a tough district, and I have been so impressed to see the energy, enthusiasm and empathy that Natasha has brought to her campaign.
Natasha Hill is running to serve our whole district and support kids and families, create living wage and union jobs, protect our environment, provide more affordable health care, and defend our democracy. Hill’s the leader who will serve us best on the Hill in D.C.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla