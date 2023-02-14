My husband and I struggled with infertility for years. We looked for answers locally but were told the only lab that did semen analyses was St. Mary's. When I called Walla Walla’s only hospital, the nurse at the lab seemed shocked at my request, almost offended. She scoffed, saying that St. Mary's "doesn't do anything around birth control."
I told her I had a lab order from Walla Walla Clinic, who said they do this test all the time at St. Mary's. I even added, "It's for the opposite of birth control, if that makes a difference: we're trying to bring home a baby." But I got the same answer: no.
Currently, there is a bill that would require government oversight in hospital mergers to ensure that future health entity mergers in Washington benefit patients, not just the bottom line. That bill, the Keep Our Care Act, is an important step to prevent your health care from being limited by someone else’s religion.
I hope Skyler Rude, Mark Klicker, and Perry Dozier support it for their constituents in the 16th Legislative District.
Allison Carney
Walla Walla