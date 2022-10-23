I'm a retired VA psychiatrist and a retired USAF lieutenant colonel physician who has lived in Walla Walla for the last 32 years.
It is with unambiguous conviction that I'm writing this letter in support of Jared Hawkins for the position of part time District Court judge in this coming November elections.
We are both members of the Veterans' Relief Advisory Board and of the Veterans' Treatment Court committee where I had the opportunity to know him, not only as a friend but as a respected law professional, always ready to help the board and the committee with legal interpretations.
Therein it has been easy to extrapolate his kind manners and his vast jurisprudence to those essential critical reasonings needed as a judge in the fair application of the law. I'm convinced that his performance as a District Court judge would be impeccable in fair sentencing, always considering the defendants' humanity in the context of the social and public interest of the community.
As a USAF Reserve lieutenant colonel, he is still serving his country.
Frankly, it doesn't get any better than Jared for the position of part time District Court judge. Vote for him in November!
Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla