I first met Jared Hawkins when he joined the Noon Rotary Club in 2012. Jared was instrumental in creating the guidelines and procedures that allowed the Rotary Club to begin awarding annual scholarships for college sophomores, juniors, and seniors. The impact of Jared’s efforts on local student scholarship recipients is immeasurable.
I also worked with Jared when I was a member of a local governmental policy board where Jared serves as legal counsel. The entity is unique and is made up of diverse jurisdictions, all with their distinctive priorities and agendas. Jared successfully provided on-the spot-and accurate advice time and time again.
Recently I joined with Jared as a member of Walla Walla County’s Veteran’s Relief Advisory Board. We attend monthly meetings together and both serve on a committee working to consider bringing a veterans treatment court to Walla Walla County. I and the committee have found Jared’s insight about the legal system invaluable.
In my interactions with Jared, I have found him to be honest, approachable, and professional. More than anything else, Jared is level-headed. He is an excellent attorney with a diverse background.
I wholeheartedly recommend and endorse Jared for part-time District Court judge.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla