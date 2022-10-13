Jared Hawkins brings maturity to the bench along with his various experiences.
I have known and worked around Jared over the past 11-plus years. I have also come to know his family during this time.
Jared's service as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Air Force requires maturity. He listens effectively to others and donates time to his community in providing numerous services and trusted leadership. Jared organizes his time efficiently so as to also spend quality time with his family and to be involved with his children’s interests. His ability to successfully organize his time is another indication of maturity.
Seventeen years of practicing various types of law has prepared him well for the bench, as has his military legal experience. In addition, as the owner of his own law firm, he has the experience managing and understanding people while treating others fairly.
All of his experience, as well as his demonstrated maturity and professionalism, makes Jared Hawkins exceptionally qualified to be the next part-time Walla Walla District court Judge. Our cities within Walla Walla County deserve the most qualified candidate.
Please join me in voting for Jared Hawkins for part-time District Court judge.
Kathy Hedine
Walla Walla