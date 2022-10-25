Jared Hawkins has a sharp legal mind and the necessary experience to be an excellent judge. He has spent over 17 years building a diverse law career. It’s clear that he is highly qualified for this position, but he also has a genuine desire to serve our community. He has spent over a decade regularly utilizing his talents to serve and improve all corners of Walla Walla County. This dedication to service is what motivated him to run for part time District Court judge, and it will continue after he is elected.
District Court is a community-level court which requires an equitable and comprehensive approach. Jared will be a judge who balances compassion with accountability and treats everyone with patience, fairness, and respect. He is a true leader.
We should expect more from our judicial candidates than courtroom experience alone. As voters, we have the opportunity to elect someone we can trust who understands the weight of these important and sometimes life-altering decisions. Our community deserves a judge who is a shining example of the legal profession and whose integrity is reflected in everything they do. We deserve the best of the best. We deserve Jared Hawkins.
Kjirsten Hedine
Walla Walla