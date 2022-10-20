I had the privilege of working with Jared Hawkins as an associate attorney at Hawkins Law PLLC for five years. I saw firsthand his professionalism, sound legal analysis, empathy, integrity and good judgment. He truly cares about his clients and the community. He has the right temperament for a judge: wise, fair, compassionate, and able to see multiple sides of an issue.
He will apply the law impartially to ensure justice is served. Please vote for Jared Hawkins as part-time District Court judge.
Aimee Parmley
Tustin, California