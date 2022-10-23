Jared Hawkins checks all the boxes to be a successful part-time District Court judge. Not only does he have 11 years of quality local legal experience, but he’s also spent countless hours volunteering for local nonprofits and service organizations. His time as a Rotarian and as a member of the Walla Walla County Veterans’ Relief Advisory Board shows a commitment to our community that we should look for in all our elected officials.
An often overlooked element of being a District Court judge is the responsibility to oversee court operations when the presiding judge is unavailable. As a small business owner, Jared has a history of effectively managing staff in a professional setting and his impressive military career shows he has what it takes to be a leader. I urge you to join me in voting for Jared Hawkins for part-time District Court judge.
Evan Crane
Walla Walla