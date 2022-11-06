We are fortunate to have two candidates that see much of the same needs in our community. I would like to speak to the qualities that I see in Jared Hawkins that will allow him to be an exceptional judge for our community.
Hawkins is committed to justice and our freedoms, respectful of others and desires to examine the complexity of those who commit an offense and those affected by it. He is cautious in rendering a decision until he has enough information to find clarity on complex issues. When clarity is obtained, the decision is clear and direct.
His service and transformative leadership style allow him to use his experience as an attorney, soldier, community member and father to render equitable justice. For those reasons, I fully support Jared Hawkins.
Robert Grandstaff
Walla Walla