I met Jared Hawkins' wife at the Walla Walla Public Library 12 years ago. We instantly connected based on shared values and the adventures of parenting. Since then our families have become friends and I have interacted with Jared socially, through religious services and in his legal practice.
I am constantly amazed by his abilities as a lawyer, father and community volunteer. From high profile business and community leaders, to everyday citizens, youth and the down and out he treats them all with kindness and dignity.
His future service on the bench will be a blessing to our community as he administers justice and recognizes the potential for rehabilitation.
Jared's volunteer efforts as a member of the Walla Walla Veterans Relief Board, pro bono service through BMAC, and service to our country as a veteran and member of the Air Force Reserves illustrate his broad range of experience outside of his legal practice that will prove crucial on the bench where fairness and humanity are needed beyond legal qualifications (although he does not lack in legal qualifications).
It will be a privilege to cast my ballot for Jared Hawkins as part-time District Court Judge. Please join me.
Amanda Hammond
Walla Walla