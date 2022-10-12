I write this letter to encourage my friends and neighbors in the Walla Walla community to vote for Jared Hawkins for part-time District Court judge in the November election.
Jared is a very capable and hard-working attorney, with a deep commitment to justice. He knows the law and can be trusted to apply it fairly and ethically. Perhaps more important, Jared is a person of integrity and good sense. He participates in or advises many organizations in our community – Rotary, the Veterans’ Relief Advisory Board, the Blue Mountain Action Council Pro Bono Attorney Program, the Walla Walla Sheriffs’ Foundation – and is a leader in his church community.
He has served with distinction in the military and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.
I have had the privilege of working with Jared for nearly two years; I chose to work for him because of his stellar personal and professional reputation. He is truly one of the most honest, humble, and generous people I know, and he is a fine lawyer.
I know he will continue his tradition of excellence if he is elected to the bench. Jared deserves your vote for part-time District Court judge in November.
Brian H. Andrews
Walla Walla