The violence in Walla Walla County is out of control. Police pursuits, homicides, shootings and violent assaults that used to be annual occurrences are quickly becoming monthly, weekly, and in some cases daily occurrences. This is a problem which we can no longer ignore. We cannot continue to pretend that Walla Walla County is a small, quiet community free of big-city problems. I once had someone tell me “Yakima has lots of wineries too, but no one goes there because they don’t want to get shot."
In addition to the exploding violence, Walla Walla County is also suffering a major mental health crisis with our local resources being overrun and underfunded with no real plan of action on how to solve it. As a result, our local law enforcement and hospital services have been left to handle the spillover which has only served to take away from their already monumental tasks at hand.
There is no better candidate equipped to fix these issues than Gunner Fulmer, who has spent decades of his life on the front lines directly dealing with them. Other candidates can say they care. Gunner Fulmer has dedicated his life to it.
Ashley Daschofsky
College Place