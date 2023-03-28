Gun violence is a major issue in the United States of America. In recent years, there have been several incidents of mass shootings in different parts of the country, which have led to the loss of many innocent lives.
One of the main causes of gun violence in the U.S. is the availability of firearms. The country has a high rate of gun ownership, and it is relatively easy to obtain a firearm. This has led to the availability of guns in the hands of people who may not be mentally stable or responsible enough to handle them safely. In addition, there is a lack of strict regulations on the sale and ownership of guns, which makes it easier for criminals and individuals with a history of violence to access firearms.
There are several steps that can be taken to addres gun violence in the U.S. One of the most important is the implementation of stricter regulations on the sale and ownership of firearms. This can include background checks, waiting periods and restrictions on the types of firearms that can be sold.
Gun violence requires immediate attention.
Harper J. Elliott
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla