With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the far-right wing of the Republican Party has begun its own demise. Women will not tolerate being reduced to second-class citizens with fewer rights than their mothers had. The LGBTQ+ community will not return to closets of fear and shame. African Americans will not allow their votes to be diluted by gerrymandering and voter suppression laws. The American populace in general will not live in fear of mass shootings just because a minority of Americans have taken gun worship to the level of an irrational fetish.
But good people must fight at the ballot box. Democrats, independents, and genuine GOP conservatives will have to band together to sweep Trumpublicanism from the American political landscape until it is just a sad stain upon our cultural memory.
For decades, the far right has realized that its ideology and policies are out of step with the beliefs of the vast majority of Americans, and since they could not seize the public’s imagination, they have worked to seize power instead — in Congress, the courts, state legislatures, election procedures, and even women’s bodies.
Far-right Republicans are ready to end our American experiment of Democracy. Where will you stand?
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla