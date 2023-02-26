What do you see when you look at a golf course? Maybe a weekend pastime, or a fun way to spend time outdoors?
I see a classist game designed to mimic the ecosystems it destroys in a controlled way that’s palatable to the wealthy. Take, for example, the greens.
The optimal grass for golf is very short, making it more susceptible to pests and weeds. What do you do when there’s too many weeds and pests? Pesticides. Those same chemicals cause harm to the planet and kill indigenous species.
Also, according to the Golf Course Superintendents of America, the U.S. alone has 2,244,512 acres of golf courses. That could be 2,244,512 homes on one acre plots, which is much more than the estimated homeless population of the U.S., estimated at 582,462 individuals as of the last census.
We need to contact our local lawmakers and ask them to re-purpose golf courses into livable housing and space for indigenous species, rather than let courses sit there only to entertain the bourgeoisie.
Jackie Wentz
Milton-Freewater