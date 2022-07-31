I am writing to recommend Darren Goble for Walla Walla County commissioner, District 3.
Over the last 30 years I have come to know Darren as a very hard worker — one with a positive attitude, a willingness to listen and the ability to work successfully with groups of individuals that have varying ideas and opinions.
As you can see from his candidate statement in the voter’s pamphlet, Darren has been heavily involved in Walla Walla County. I feel his commitment to Walla Walla County and its people is from the heart. Darren will bring a lot of common sense to the county commission, along with a commitment to duty, honor and county.
Please join me in voting for Darren Goble.
Larry Hector
Walla Walla