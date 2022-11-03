Strong and effective leaders can provide both short-term actions and plans as well as long-range visions and goals. This is evidenced by their understanding of the depth and scope of the position for which they are running. Clearly, Darren Goble displays these leadership skills plus understanding of the scope of the county commissioner job.
He has consistently stressed that being county commissioner is a full-time job and he would treat it as such. His involvement in two different school boards, emergency services and volunteer community boards has prepared him to listen effectively, seek solutions and develop budgets than can meet targets and be flexible if needed.
Because Darren has had a lifelong association with agriculture, he understands the importance of water to our communities, industries and agriculture. Our valley has been a leader in seeking innovative solutions in planning water policies for people, farms and fish. We need new leaders to pledge to continue these efforts. Darren Goble will use his leadership to achieve needed solutions and keep the goal of plentiful water in all long-range plans. Please support Darren with your vote.
Ken Cox
Walla Walla