Darren Goble is an effective advocate for Walla Walla Valley as he strives to keep our Valley culture. He devotes a significant amount of time and effort working in the community and is there to support our future, the youth of this valley. His experience on several town and county committees shows he understands how local government works — and doesn’t. He can hit the ground running as county commissioner on day one. He isn't afraid to seek out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. He is approachable and engaged, and genuinely committed to our Valley.
Cindy Daves
Waitsburg