It's hard to focus in the stiff, fancy clothes that you have to wear every day to your school or workplace. Therefore, students and adults should be allowed to wear PJs to work and school on the last Friday of every month.
Yes, it may seem unprofessional, but 71% of individuals feel more productive and accomplished in comfortable clothing. This will give people something to look forward to and it's only one day. Giving people something to look forward to, even if it's minor, might make them happier and more motivated.
On a normal day, most people wouldn’t wear sweatpants to school. People in general want to fit in and that's a factor in wearing similar clothes to everyone else's. If everyone wears PJs, people won’t feel bad about wearing them to school and work.
Having a PJ day would be fun for everyone and if you really didn’t want to wear pajamas, you wouldn't have to. This event is not hard to organize and may have a big impact on many children and adults.
Eilidh Myers
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla