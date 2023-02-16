According to an article by Loma Linda University, people who are part of a community garden are 3.5 times more likely to eat the recommended amount of vegetables.
Walla Walla has a few school gardens very deserving of praise. However, access to these gardens is very limited. Students only get to visit the gardens a few times a year. The middle schools and Wa-Hi don't have their own gardens.
Harvard reports that students typically get about 3.4 hours of nutrition instruction per year, but it takes around 35 to 50 hours to actually change kids' preferences for healthy eating in the long term. A school garden is a perfect opportunity for students to get additional instruction about nutrition. It's an inexpensive way to let the children try the foods they are taught about.
I urge you to invest in hands-on instruction and outdoor experiences by supporting school gardens.
Hazel Asmus
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla