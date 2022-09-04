Thank you for highlighting the conversation about student debt by publishing "Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million" (Aug. 24), which highlights how significant this debt forgiveness program will be for so many struggling young college graduates, including first-generation college graduates like Sabrina Cartan. We want to add that women tend to borrow more for their education and struggle more to pay it off — in part because of the gender pay gap.
The gender pay gap in Washington state is higher than the national average with women making 78 cents for every dollar earned by a man in a similar job, according to the US Census Bureau data. "Deeper in Debt," published by the American Association of University Women, shows that women hold almost two-thirds of the country's student debt, and it takes about two years longer for women than for men to repay student loans.
AAUW-Walla Walla is grateful for student debt relief on behalf of Washington women and grateful to the elected officials who support women's education and equal pay initiatives.
Chessa Grasso Hickox & Nadine Stecklein
AAUW-Walla Walla