Please join me in writing in Danielle Garbe Reser for county commissioner. While I appreciate the diligence and service of our three current commissioners, I am eager for this body to reflect broader representation. Danielle’s addition will provide balance, not duplicating but enhancing existing expertise.
Working with Danielle when she was CEO of Sherwood Trust, I found her to be a remarkable leader. I was impressed by her ability to bring together disparate people and organizations, sometimes requiring extensive or challenging work to reach true collaboration. Her sense of service reflects the warmth, integrity and respect she affords all.
Danielle takes a keen interest in the health and well-being of our valley. She keeps abreast of local concerns on all levels. She works to improve our quality of life by showing up, learning all she can, taking action and inspiring others to engage. When county redistricting was not addressed in a timely manner, she was integral in mobilizing the public to encourage commissioners to act. Danielle’s style is one of hard work, deep study, transparency and a commitment to public involvement.
Danielle understands government and community organizations. She will bring a new set of skills and experience to our commission.
Cindy Widmer
Walla Walla