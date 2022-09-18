There is no doubt that Danielle Garbe Reser is drastically overqualified to serve as a Walla County Commissioner. She has made the decision to enter the race as a write-in candidate, and for the right reasons. She has dedicated years to helping others, in many different roles. Her focus will be on helping everybody in the county, not special interests. And I'm pretty sure that she can't spell "Good Old Boys' Network."
I neglected to save the campaign articles about her upcoming two opponents, so I can't refer to some of their comments that made me wonder why they were running for public office. But I'm sure that opportunity will arise soon.
Please exercise your right to write in Danielle Garbe Reser on Nov. 8. In the meantime, please read and consider carefully the comments these three candidates will provide us!
Ted Cox
Walla Walla