The Walla Walla County Commission needs to represent the full spectrum of voters in Walla Walla County, including Democrats and independents. Three far-right Republicans dominating the commission won’t do that.
The opportunity to bring some balance and increased wisdom to our County Commission is at hand. Write-in candidate Danielle Garbe Reser is substantially more qualified than both Republicans on the ballot for this office.
Her long career with the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Service, her skilled leadership of the Sherwood Center, and her diligent service as a Trustee of Whitman College demonstrate the intelligence and character she will bring to the County Commission if elected.
Voters who want to protect women’s rights from further destruction by hard-line Republicans should write in Danielle Garbe Reser. Voters who want an improved climate and an environment protected for our grandchildren should write in Danielle Garbe Reser. Voters who believe in honest elections and true democracy – not MAGA mob rule - should write in Danielle Garbe Reser. And voters who want the county’s money well-managed and clearly reported to all should write in Danielle Garbe Reser.
Let’s move our County Commission in the right direction.
Tim Copeland
Walla Walla