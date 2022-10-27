Danielle Garbe Reser, a write-in candidate for county commissioner, grew up in Moses Lake and came to Walla Walla to attend Whitman College. After graduation, her educational and career journey led her to New York, Washington, D.C., and other places around the world such as Lebanon and Indonesia.
In 2015, Danielle applied for a job with Sherwood Trust in Walla Walla because she wanted to return to her Eastern Washington roots. From a pool of highly qualified candidates, Danielle was hired as the executive director of Sherwood Trust.
Not only was Danielle a very successful director of Sherwood Trust, but the location of her life journey was also firmly established when she met and married Todd Reser, member of a generational farming family in Walla Walla County. Danielle's roots are now not only planted in Eastern Washington, but they are also firmly planted on a farm in the 3rd District of Walla Walla County.
Danielle is uniquely qualified to serve as a county commissioner. Her diverse background as well as her intelligence, congeniality, and communication skills make Danielle and ideal candidate to govern as a county commissioner.
Please write-in Danielle Garbe Reser for county commissioner on your election ballot.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla