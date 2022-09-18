I am writing to support the write-in candidacy of Danielle Garbe Reser for Walla Walla county commissioner in District 3. As the last several years have demonstrated, we clearly need leaders who understand the impact of county policies on our personal and public health. The COVID pandemic experience demonstrated the need for better leadership, preparation and action for the next emergency.
Danielle’s time as CEO of Sherwood Trust included experience working on community projects with Providence St. Mary's, the Walla Walla Clinic, the Walla Walla County Health Department, and nonprofit partners like The Health Center. We need that broad-based experience and viewpoint when overseeing public health initiatives.
I am a retired emergency physician with over 25 years of experience. I had the privilege early in my career to be the ED Medical Director at St Mary’s and the honor to guide the county EMS system at that time.
I support and will vote for Danielle. I hope you will too!
Dr. Gregory A. Brown
College Place