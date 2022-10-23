While all of our democratic candidates deserve praise, today allow me to address Danielle Garbe Reser’s qualifications for commissioner.
Danielle’s clear about using public funds for public good, including cuts to needless taxes. She will fight to keep residents from being priced out of homes and intends to make hidden fees transparent through use of the latest software. Danielle plans to broaden the tax base with sustainable growth via new business enticements.
Additionally, Danielle recognizes that we’re all citizens and deserve input, embracing twice-yearly meetings when residents can attend, updating county websites in both English and Spanish, bringing in a professional to keep the county website current, and evaluating the need for Spanish language services. Her strengths as a diplomat and as CEO of Sherwood Trust inspire stronger alliances between city and port officials. That, in turn, strengthens Walla Walla’s requests for outside funding.
Beyond her courageous service to this country as an envoy in a risky world consider Danielle’s commitment to Walla Walla. How lucky are we to have this sterling woman of vision run? Please write in Danielle Garbe Reser for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Janine Donoho
Walla Walla