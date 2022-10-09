Please vote for write-in County Commissioner candidate Danielle Garbe Reser by writing her name in the space provided on your mail-in ballot.
The Board of County Commissioners adopts annual budgets. The 2022 budget is over $125 million. The board sets policy and oversees its implementation. Commissioners make decisions that affect the general health, safety and welfare of county residents. Commissioners oversee the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level.
After graduating with honors from Whitman College, Danielle earned a masters in public administration from Columbia University. She then worked for the State Department, serving in both Democratic and Republican administrations.
After her diplomatic career, Danielle returned to Walla Walla to become the CEO of Sherwood Trust. While there, she oversaw investments in initiatives that created jobs, improved community infrastructure and strengthened nonprofit organizations and programs. The Rural Funder’s program that Danielle created attracted over half a million dollars in new grants to the region. For her accomplishments, Danielle won regional and national awards.
Danielle is uniquely qualified to serve as a Walla Walla County commissioner. Please support her with your vote.
Gretchen de Grasse
Walla Walla