This year's race for Walla Walla County commissioner resulted in two far-right Republicans as the only candidates on the November ballot. They are politically indistinguishable from each other. Moderate voters had no candidate.
That changed when Danielle Garbe Reser decided to run. She is a moderate who knows how to collaborate to bring divergent parties together. She is experienced in working out strategic planning through her work at Sherwood Trust and Whitman. Change will come to our county and we need a commission that can plan for it.
How do we protect our water resources, promote green energy, ameliorate homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse? How can we solve Burbank's sewage problems? Do we want to be a tech hub? We need a strategic plan.
Taxpayers just experienced a major increase in property evaluations, yet the current county commissioners voted to give themselves a hefty pay raise to $99,000/year for a part-time job. Reser would refuse the pay raise and challenged the other commissioners to do the same.
We need a county commissioner with fresh ideas, good collaboration skills and plans for the future.
Write-in Danielle Garbe Reser for county commissioner.
Patricia Donovan
Walla Walla