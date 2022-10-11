What are the duties of a Walla Walla County commissioner? It is important to know the job description before you hire someone to do a job. A brief summary of commissioner duties:
The commission serves as the executive of the local government, levies local taxes, administers county governmental services such as public health oversight, prisons, courts, property registration, building code enforcement, and public works such as infrastructure. An ideal candidate promotes civil discourse as a path to building compromise and solving big issues, such as supporting the role of public health as we emerge from a pandemic and prepare for future challenges. An ideal candidate values kindness, respect, equity, and equality for all citizens.
From her role as a former U.S. diplomat to her current role as a dedicated member of this community, Danielle Garbe Reser has the experience and strength to meet the demands of this critical county job. Read the write-in instructions carefully and then write in Danielle Garbe Reser for Walla Walla County commissioner, District 3. Don’t forget to sign the envelope carefully before dropping it in the drop box.
Kathryn Southwick-Hess
Walla Walla