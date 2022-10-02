In a few short weeks we will once again exercise one of our most important duties as Americans — voting in the general election. Here in Walla Walla County, we have a new and inspiring choice for county commissioner, Danielle Garbe Reser.
Over the years Danielle has proven her leadership and commitment to the Walla Walla community. During her work at Sherwood Trust she demonstrated her ability to build coalitions of diverse people on contentious topics.
I can think of no one better than Danielle to help us face our challenges and lead us on the issues of economic development, affordable housing, access to quality and financially reasonable health care, providing a quality education for our youth and promoting rural initiatives in Walla Walla County.
It is a tough hurdle to overcome as a write in candidate on the ballot. Join me in writing in Danielle Garbe Reser’s name for Walla Walla County Commission, District 3, and elect a candidate that will best represent our diverse community and truly embody representative government.
Tracii Hickman
Walla Walla