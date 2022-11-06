In 2021, all county commissioners voted to give 120 feet of Ernst Street to private parties rather than to let the existing street as shown on the original subdivision of Walla Walla since 1905 continue to stretch from Whitman Street to Carl Street. Both city and county planning people advised the commission that the annexation of the street by the city as included in the surrounding property being annexed would be more appropriate.
This transfer served no county function but blocked the intersection of Ernst and Pleasant from being the access to the existing alley and traffic from ever passing between Peasant and Amelia as on the growth plans since 1905.
Asked about properties being annexed from the county into the city, candidates Darren Goble and Gunner Fulmer, didn't have specifics from actually listening to experts and collaborating with stakeholders. This is a shortfall of the current commissioners. Danielle Garbe Reser demonstrated her willingness and ability to work in collaboration with others.
I will vote a split ticket to help her use those skills for us and you should help her, too.
Robert Martin
Walla Walla