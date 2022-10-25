I have met and talked to both candidates running for the position of county commissioner in Walla Walla. As a county commissioner in the neighboring county of Columbia, I know there are many issues that affect both of our counties and that effective leadership in Walla Walla County is just as helpful to us as it is to you. Walla Walla has a great Board of County Commissioners and would like to see it remain that way.
I wholeheartedly endorse candidate Gunner Fulmer for the position of County Commissioner and hope to work with him in the future. Mr. Fulmer's willingness to take principled stands in defense of freedom and liberty are what will keep our country strong and safe during these uncertain times.
Tough times don't last, but tough men do, elect Gunner Fulmer for the tough road ahead.
Charles Amerein
County Commissioner
Columbia County