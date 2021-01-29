I was so pleased to read the letter to the editor from the students in Ms. Prull’s class regarding takeout eating utensils made of biodegradable plastics.
I hope the students get a chance to learn about Laura Sullivan’s investigative reporting about Plastic Wars.
She wondered why over the last 40 years less than 10% of plastics have ever been recycled. She found out oil and plastics industry employees knew recycling plastics was not feasible.
There’s an informative four-minute interview detailing all the documents Ms. Sullivan uncovered about keeping this information hidden with fierce lobbying and advertising to the contrary. Just Google plastics wars.
Bonnie Szuch
Walla Walla