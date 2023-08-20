We live in times where politicians will agree to almost anything to get a vote. When given a chance to stand up for what is right, many count the votes first. We want to say that there are four outstanding members who are seated on the Walla Walla City Council: Mayor Tom Scribner, Brian Casey, Rick Eskil and Susan Nakonieczny. These folks took a stand on our local cell tower issue at Blue Mountain Community Church. They voiced their opinions and said the proposed cell tower should not be put in this residential area. They have since been silenced by the legalities of the society we live in.
I urge you to write these council members and let them know that you support them. We want to know what our elected officials believe. We are hoping that we are not yet in a world where where common sense has been abandoned and replaced by a fear of honesty or doing what is right!
Dan and Marva Preas
College Place