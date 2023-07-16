Many in the community know I filed as a candidate for the Walla Walla School Board, Position No. 4, and withdrew my candidacy upon learning that Alayna Brinton had also filed for the same position. I remain "Kathy Covey for Kids" and my commitment to Walla Walla Public Schools and all those served by them is stronger than ever. I chose to withdraw my candidacy and stand behind Alayna because we share many concerns for public education and praise for the school district.
We are both committed to a community that supports public education in all ways; a healthy school environment; a level playing field for all students, regardless of residence, socio-economic status or lifestyle; and full equity for a richly diverse student population.
Alayna shares my passion for advocating for quality education and well-being of our youth. Together we believe strongly in the power of education to transform lives and shape the future. Please take a moment to review Alayna's website (alaynamariebrintonforwallwallapublicschools.com) and join me in voting for Alayna Brinton in the primary election beginning July 19th.
Kathy Covey
Walla Walla