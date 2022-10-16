It’s been quite some time since I’ve written a letter to the editor, but President Joe Biden’s proposed forgiveness of student loans just rankles me no end. My kids worked hard to pay for the parts of their tuition that they could manage and what they couldn’t was paid by me.
The real problem is that our colleges and universities have continually raised their tuition to get all they can out of their students once the student loan program began. Perhaps Biden should look at forgiving medical debt for cancer instead of student loans. Education is a choice, cancer is not.
The other problem is all the worthless courses of study a kid can pursue. as in, “Eight years of college and all I have to show for it is my worthless gender studies degree. Where’s my gender studies job?"
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla