According to an article by Michele Wheat on wristband.com, the United States spent $34.73 billion on foreign aid in 2017, which was slightly less than 1% of its federal budget and 0.18% of its gross national income. Meanwhile, Germany spent 0.67% of its GNI, the UK 0.70%, and France 0.43%. We provide the most international aid in dollars, yet are falling behind in comparative effort.
According to The Borgen Project, a global poverty reduction advocacy group, an additional $265 billion in additional resources per year could eliminate world hunger by 2030. For reference, the U.S. spent $753 billion this year on its military budget.
Foreign aid is an investment in our military. Improving living conditions in developing countries reduces the likelihood of conflict within those countries. It reduces the need for military intervention, dangerous assignments overseas and defense preparation. And the military budget doesn't necessarily need to be cut. The United States has equipped itself with an organized military system, prepared for humanitarian work, that could be utilized for foreign aid.
This is not a fight within the federal budget. It is a new path we should consider for the sake of our country.
Emily Fry
Milton-Freewater