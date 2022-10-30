As the eldest of Gabe Acosta’s 10 children, I got to watch him work a lot. I often rode the bus to the prosecutor’s office after school, and there would see him meet with officials such as Bolster, Sandvig, Buttice and Reyna as he prepared for his cases.
During the 1990s he prosecuted many of his office’s sexual assault and DV cases which resulted in my parents beginning foster care when he learned of the need for foster parents. They fostered over 200 children, adopting eight, who I proudly call my brothers and sisters.
At 18, I joined the Army and became an MP due to Walla Walla’s officers who mentored me leading up to my enlistment. After two combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, I was attached to the Army CID to investigate drug and gang related crimes among military members in my area.
During an early investigation, I was permitted to consult outside the office. I called my dad, Gabe Acosta. He provided information I needed to be successful and coordinated with detectives he worked with who advised me on drug and gang trends.
Vote for Gabe Acosta to give the county the dedication he has always given.
Gabriel Alexander Acosta
Walla Walla