The Walla Walla Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 404, endorse Gunner Fulmer for Walla Walla County commissioner. The county commissioners oversee the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy. They also play a vital role in addressing and funding mental health and addiction support services in our county.
Fulmer's almost 30 years of service in public safety has provided him with the experience and knowledge necessary to properly address these and other issues. Please join us in supporting and voting for Gunner Fulmer for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Brandon McKinney, Secretary
Walla Walla Professional Firefighters
Walla Walla