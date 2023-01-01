From the front page of the Dec. 22, 2022, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: “AG Ferguson sues Kroger, Rite Aid, Albertsons, over opioid crisis." Per the article, the Washington attorney general announced in part that the pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids, failed to play a role as “gatekeepers” against drug abuse, and should have known that the drugs were likely to be “diverted into illegitimate channels”.
In my view, we should also fully expect the leaders of our federal government to demonstrate resolve to stop the fentanyl and other illegal drugs from entering our porous southern border. After all, it is the responsibility of the federal government to be knowledgeable of the crisis, provide a “final barrier,” and to play the role of a “gatekeeper” to ensure that our national borders not be rendered a channel for illegal and illegitimate activities.
Greg Hoffman
Walla Walla