How far are you willing to let this far right push on our people and on our democracy go? Are you willing to just sit back and watch as your freedom of choice is torn apart until there is nothing left?
This country was created to secure liberty and justice for all and the right to make your own choices about your own life. It is a truth that people do not always agree on politics but it is terrifying that one group is bent on power and is going to far as to take our individual choices away as Americans.
In a true democracy a choice still exists for individuals. If this course continues one day, we will realize that our decisions are being made for us in a world of hate crimes that will become the norm, voting rights diminished, women's rights nonexistent, no belief in science, medicine or government. T
o quote Albert Einstein, "The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it." Was the mob at our U.S. Capitol a bloody insurrection or a "tour"?
Vote Democrat for our democracy.
Myrna Tucker
College Place