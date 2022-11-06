I’m a single mom with three boys at home, and I work full-time for a preschool. In both roles, I’ve seen Washington’s childcare crisis firsthand: Parents struggle to find and afford the care we need to hold jobs, while providers struggle to make ends meet.
So I was thrilled that the state legislature passed the Fair Start for Kids Act last year. It expands eligibility for state childcare assistance, lowers and eliminates copays for many families, invests in providers, and increases access to preschool.
At first, though, I didn’t realize this policy would help my family. Recently, I’ve struggled to find and afford afterschool care for my youngest, forcing me to interrupt my workday when school lets out.
I called the subsidy center – 844-626-8687 – and learned that under the new guidelines, my copay is only $65/month. That put a fantastic after-school program within our budget and my son has really benefited. I encourage parents to call to see if they qualify, even if they haven’t before.
Fair Start for Kids is a huge step forward for our families and economy. I hope that next session, lawmakers invest in provider compensation and increase the supply of licensed programs.
Lupe Mendoza
Walla Walla