Before the end of the year millions will face famine. Mass starvation events will devastate Africa.
Only with peace can the people of the world keep this horrific tragedy from happening.
I love America and I hate war, and Vladimir Putin is absolutely wrong to continue his war on Ukraine. But he has the world over a barrel — either the U.S. negotiates peace, or tens of millions of Africans will die.
Is that what Americans want to see? I doubt it.
America has to open negotiations with Russia immediately.
According to the June 8 New York Times, “Russia and Ukraine normally supply about 40 percent of wheat needs in Africa, where prices for the grain have risen 23 percent in the past year, the United Nations says.”
It’s insane to continue the war in Ukraine in an attempt to weaken Putin. Instead, the failed U.S. war strategy in Ukraine is severely damaging America.
Expect civil unrest like the Arab Spring to breakout in many of the places of the world where food is scarce.
Unless peace is reached, and the crops distributed, people will die for a plan that is failing everyone — but Putin.
Charles Spencer
Walla Walla