Many models on the fashion runway today look the same — beautiful women with thin white bodies wearing skin-tight outfits. Given this, many people feel out of place with a different body type.
According to ourbodiesourselves.org, only 12% of women reported being satisfied with their body size. Not only do 88% of women feel unhappy with their body type, but they resort to extreme lengths just to achieve their ideal body shape. Women start to diet, work out harder than their bodies can handle and even starve themselves just to fit in with the fashion-model standard.
Things like eating disorders and dieting can cause serious mental health issues for women. The National Eating Disorders Association says that 20 million women will have an eating disorder during their lifetimes. Without sufficient food intake, women with eating disorders can suffer physical and mental health issues very quickly.
Publicizing body diversity provides more representation and makes people more comfortable in their own skin. Putting more diversity into the media reaches those in need of the acknowledgment that their body is beautiful no matter the size or color.
Olivia Carlile
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla