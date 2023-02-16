According to worldpopulationreview.com, there are more school shootings each year in the US than anywhere else in the world. We should stop them because too many kids are scared when this happens, and they are not comfortable going to school after that.
According to “How can we prevent School Shootings?” by SaferWatch, “There are real consequences on an important marker of mental health.” Some teachers note that kids often act strange or refuse to attend school after a shooting. Families say children have trouble sleeping, and teachers report tardiness.
All of these behaviors make sense because when students go back to school, they’re going back to the scene of the trauma.
Adults need to understand that this will continue as long as there is easy access to guns and mental health crises go unresolved. Until these issues are addressed, we will continue to have school shootings and kids will continue to be traumatized.
Mychaela Peterson
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla