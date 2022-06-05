This other day, my wife and I were driving behind an SUV with a sticker on the back window showing a family of four sporting assault rifles. The caption: “This is my family.” This happened on a Sunday and we followed the driver as she and her family pulled into a church parking lot to attend Christian services.
We continued on toward our destination shaking our heads and wondering how that sticker reflected the admonishment to love one another, as stated by a well-known biblical master. How does one keep one's heart open when it is breaking? Nineteen of our children and two of our teachers were gunned down earlier that week.
I say "our" children because, spiritually, they are our children. I prefer a love that unites rather than separates. Still, my heart breaks. There will be more school shootings because a segment of our society's elected leaders simply don’t care.
They don’t care about enacting gun safety laws to curb the violence so our children don’t have to violently die anymore. They don’t care! And that’s the way it is.
How do you keep your heart open when it is breaking? Love one another.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla