This summer season we have seen a notable increase in the use of trail-rated e-bikes in the Umatilla National Forest and elsewhere in the Blues.
With fat tires, heavy weight, and high torque, they grind the surface into a fine powder, carving the trail into a motocross track strewn with rocks, debris and broken branches, like a gas-powered trail bike does.
Stream crossings become wide muddy trenches and footpaths are covered in the loose, broken surface these high-torque electric machines leave behind.
Before the advent of trail-rated e-bikes, human-powered mountain bikes were an infrequent occurrence; the effort required to access the high mountain trails was a natural limit to their numbers. Now that the effort required can be “purchased,” in the form of stored electric power, their numbers are expanding rapidly.
The trail destruction caused by this new generation of “electric motorcycles” is upon us, and our most beautiful, pristine trails are being pounded into a new kind of electric motocross track — with a view.
Hopefully, thoughtful United States Environmental Service and public lands management will result in an updated shared-use policy, preserving more of our wild spaces for non-motorized use – even if the “motor” in question is electric.
Rod Stafford
Walla Walla