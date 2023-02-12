School dress codes have been in school systems for decades. While they do regulate the clothing students wear, they are often biased. Most rules revolve around girls and the way they dress. There are few rules regarding boys. The ones that do exist are rarely enforced. Some boys will actively break the school dress code but never get in trouble. Instead of only enforcing the dress code on the girls, the guys should be punished equally.
In most dress code policies, boys aren’t allowed to sag their pants or wear muscle shirts or tank tops. Even though this is a “rule,” these dress code violations happen every single day without consequence.
Dress codes focus on things that could possibly be distracting or revealing. While this is often true, the things girls are being punished for are generally less distracting than the clothing items boys wear.
This is unacceptable. We need to fight for equal dress codes in our public schools.
Madison Doyle
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla