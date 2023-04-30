Recently, I observed a man yelling from his vehicle at a homeless guy to get a job. The guy in the vehicle was ranting and raving through his window. The assumptions and judgments made were uncalled for and defeating.
It reminded me of a story about assumptions told to me by a then-grown woman who had been a student in a district where I had taught. She said in high school, she was walking in the hallway just having returned to school after giving birth to her second baby when a teacher pulled her into his classroom and angrily lectured her about having to stop having babies. Stop having babies! She was speechless, thinking to herself, Why did he think she had anything to do with having babies? She was being raped. That assumption silenced her for years.
Assuming someone can just get a job when they don’t know where they will use the restroom next is a difficult challenge. Opioids cause stomach issues. A place to shower and laundry facilities are necessary to function and hold a job.
What nonprofit homeless services are addressing these immediate needs — restroom access, places to shower and laundry facilities?
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla